$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.33. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 51,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 273,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,684. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.51.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

