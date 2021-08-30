$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 132,739 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,561. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

