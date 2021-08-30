-$0.39 EPS Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.23). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. 224,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,716. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.