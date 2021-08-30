$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.21. 1,505,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

