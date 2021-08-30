$0.50 EPS Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.59. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

SBH opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

