-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The Marcus posted earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,308,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in The Marcus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 354,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,075. The stock has a market cap of $479.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.