-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The Marcus posted earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,308,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in The Marcus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 354,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,075. The stock has a market cap of $479.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

