$0.51 EPS Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.49. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

