$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.60. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $81.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 138.82 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.