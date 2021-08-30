$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $28.19. 565,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,862. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,643,000 after acquiring an additional 500,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,361,000 after purchasing an additional 258,880 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

