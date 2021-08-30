$0.57 EPS Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Overstock.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

OSTK stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $550,218. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 129.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 28.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

