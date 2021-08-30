$0.86 EPS Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Perficient posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $2.62 on Monday, reaching $118.70. The company had a trading volume of 384,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,509. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $119.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perficient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Perficient by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after buying an additional 106,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

