$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. MYR Group posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MYR Group.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MYRG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,702. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
