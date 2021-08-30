$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. MYR Group posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,702. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

