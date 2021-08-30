$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $924.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,367,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,854,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.00. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

