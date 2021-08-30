$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $208.20 on Monday. Hubbell has a one year low of $131.09 and a one year high of $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

