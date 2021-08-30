$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $12.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

