$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $12.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.