$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.27. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.