$1.45 EPS Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $103.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.