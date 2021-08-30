1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $541,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.73. 17,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
