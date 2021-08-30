1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $541,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.73. 17,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.