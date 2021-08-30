1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,596. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $624,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,257,611.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,629. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 40,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

