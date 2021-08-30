-$1.87 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($2.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($5.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

NCLH traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,515,982. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

