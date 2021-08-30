$10.21 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report sales of $10.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 million and the highest is $16.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.80. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.