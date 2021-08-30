1,000,000 Shares in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $23,728,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at about $9,950,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at about $1,992,000.

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.97.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.