10,411 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Allegion comprises approximately 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,720,000 after buying an additional 135,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE traded up $2.32 on Monday, hitting $143.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.05. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.95.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.