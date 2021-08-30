10,425 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Bought by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $106.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

