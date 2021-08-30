10,889 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,889 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.4% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.55. 291,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

