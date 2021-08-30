10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,491,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,596. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $164.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.55. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

