10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.65 and last traded at $173.22. Approximately 19,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 759,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.55.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,849 shares of company stock worth $15,804,596. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

