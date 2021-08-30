114,449 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.