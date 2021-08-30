115,000 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.75. The company had a trading volume of 87,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

