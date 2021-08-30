12,500 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Purchased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,399. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.