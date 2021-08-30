12,732 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Xylem accounts for 1.4% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $4,205,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Xylem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

