127,798 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,550,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

CNXC opened at $170.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.82. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $171.91.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

