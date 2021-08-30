131,600 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.65.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

