$132.46 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report sales of $132.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.48 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $427.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.93 million to $432.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $401.43 million, with estimates ranging from $337.99 million to $448.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $50.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $686.19 million, a PE ratio of 101.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

