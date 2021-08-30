133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY) Trading Up 2.2%

133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. Approximately 8,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 342,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88.

About 133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY)

Savanna Energy Services Corp (Savanna) is a Canada-based drilling, well servicing and oilfield rentals company. It operates through three segments: corporate, services and drilling. The corporate segment provides management and administrative services to its subsidiaries and their respective operations.

