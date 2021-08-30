13,653 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,301,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $32,293,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN opened at $83.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.