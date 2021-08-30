14,473 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 784,141 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 480,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 455,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $77.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

