$15.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce sales of $15.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.96 billion and the lowest is $15.52 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $60.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56. Sysco has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

