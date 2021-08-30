15,215 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MasTec by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $93.28 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

