157,719 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,638,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

