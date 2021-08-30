$16.20 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report sales of $16.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.40 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 33.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

