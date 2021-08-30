$162.45 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce $162.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $125.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $684.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

COUP stock opened at $239.13 on Monday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

