163,800 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,301,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of NetApp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

