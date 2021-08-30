17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,000. Facebook makes up approximately 14.8% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,724.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.80. 478,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.