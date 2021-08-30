17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Cincinnati Financial comprises 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.