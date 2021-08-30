17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,484 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after acquiring an additional 392,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,829,000 after acquiring an additional 274,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,972 shares of company stock valued at $23,509,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.