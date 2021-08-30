17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,879 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Medtronic makes up 1.4% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.17. 139,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

