17 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.65. 59,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.01. The firm has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

