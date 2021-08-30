17 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.60. The company had a trading volume of 157,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

