17 Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,276 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $463.63. 35,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $463.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

